Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($123.46) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care (ETR:FME) in a report published on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €95.60 ($118.02) target price on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase set a €95.60 ($118.02) target price on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. DZ Bank set a €107.00 ($132.10) target price on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup set a €92.00 ($113.58) target price on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €97.00 ($119.75) target price on Fresenius Medical Care and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.72 ($114.47).

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care stock remained flat at $€82.98 ($102.44) during trading on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52-week low of €75.53 ($93.25) and a 52-week high of €93.82 ($115.83).

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

