Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Position Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) by 196.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,478 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Frontier Communications worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTR. BidaskClub raised Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Frontier Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Vetr raised Frontier Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.22 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Frontier Communications from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of FTR stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $581.12, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.53. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/frontier-communications-corp-ftr-position-lifted-by-arizona-state-retirement-system-updated-updated.html.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment (CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.