Frontier Smart Technologies Group’s (LON:FST) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Frontier Smart Technologies Group (LON:FST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a GBX 150 ($2.07) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Frontier Smart Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 130 ($1.80) on Monday. Frontier Smart Technologies Group has a twelve month low of GBX 82 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 210 ($2.90).

About Frontier Smart Technologies Group

Frontier Smart Technologies Group Limited, formerly Toumaz Limited, is engaged in offering software and hardware technologies for Digital Audio devices. The Company through its division, Frontier Silicon, provides solutions for Digital Radio and Smart Audio devices. The Company is engaged in providing chips, modules and software for consumer audio devices.

