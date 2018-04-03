FS Bancorp Inc (FSBW) Given $62.67 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $62.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 104 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FSBW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. 638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.19, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.50. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.14 million. analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ted A. Leech sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $272,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,209,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,616,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,616,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington (the Bank). The Company is a diversified lender with a focus on the origination of indirect home improvement loans, also referred to as fixture secured loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, home loans, commercial business loans and second mortgage and home equity loan products.

