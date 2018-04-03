Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in FS Investment (FSIC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) by 142.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,546,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 909,539 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.63% of FS Investment worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in FS Investment by 452.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,955 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in FS Investment by 970.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 629,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 570,335 shares in the last quarter. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in FS Investment in the fourth quarter worth $2,461,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in FS Investment by 2,436.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 316,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 303,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in FS Investment by 37.5% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 532,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 145,460 shares in the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FS Investment news, Director David J. Adelman bought 15,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $105,806.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,144.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $249,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 150,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

FSIC stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. FS Investment has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,781.51, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. FS Investment had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $110.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.50 million. equities analysts anticipate that FS Investment will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Investment announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 91.57%.

FSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FS Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 target price on shares of FS Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FS Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.42.

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

