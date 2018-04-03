FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a $2.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

FCEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on FuelCell Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital raised FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.42.

NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 332,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 37.86%. The firm had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 657.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 76,290 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 80,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 542,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 542,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 79,572 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

Fuelcell Energy, Inc delivers fuel cell power solutions. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining fuel cell power solutions. The Company also provides turnkey power generation solutions to the customers, including power plant installation, operations and maintenance.

