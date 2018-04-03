Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 8,034 Shares of General Electric (GE)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Electric has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $30.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117,041.13, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

In related news, insider Alexander Dimitrief bought 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr lowered shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

