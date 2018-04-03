FUNCoin (CRYPTO:FUNC) Trading 30.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. FUNCoin has a market capitalization of $163,058.00 and approximately $988.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One FUNCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000376 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.37 or 0.04568030 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003155 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001271 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012921 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007479 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00065002 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About FUNCoin

FUNC is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official website is www.funcoin.io. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is not presently possible to buy FUNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

