FUNCoin (FUNC) Trading 45.7% Lower Over Last Week

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One FUNCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. FUNCoin has a market capitalization of $120,689.00 and approximately $2,089.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.58 or 0.04555910 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003201 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001329 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012985 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007350 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00062704 BTC.

FUNCoin Token Profile

FUNCoin (FUNC) is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official website is www.funcoin.io. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunCoin is a Bitshares-based asset that is to be used in various gaming projects, their promotional activities as well as for further development. FUNC's circulation is 100.000.000 tokens. “

Buying and Selling FUNCoin

FUNCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase FUNCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

