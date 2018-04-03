FunFair (FUN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $866,804.00

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $152.80 million and approximately $866,804.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FunFair has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, Livecoin and EtherDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003132 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00710729 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00185843 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00038469 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00031914 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,605,074,689 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Livecoin, Bitfinex, Radar Relay, Binance, Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx. It is not possible to purchase FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

