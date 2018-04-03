FY2018 EPS Estimates for Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Increased by Analyst

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) – Stock analysts at Gabelli raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Scholastic in a research note issued to investors on Friday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Gabelli analyst B. Lucas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Gabelli currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for Scholastic’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scholastic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,349.07, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.76. Scholastic has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $46.59.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.10 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Scholastic by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Scholastic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Scholastic by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Scholastic by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $78,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $47,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,356,228 shares in the company, valued at $170,894,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $223,636. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scholastic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates through three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

