G3N Price Tops $0.0050 (G3N)

G3N (CURRENCY:G3N) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. G3N has a total market capitalization of $37,477.00 and $3.00 worth of G3N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G3N coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, G3N has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001006 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001652 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005491 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000176 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

G3N Coin Profile

G3N is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2015. G3N’s total supply is 7,561,891 coins. The official website for G3N is www.g3n.info.

G3N Coin Trading

G3N can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase G3N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G3N must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G3N using one of the exchanges listed above.

