Insider Buying: Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Major Shareholder Acquires 30,353 Shares of Stock

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) major shareholder Ltd Ipgl bought 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $204,275.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ltd Ipgl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gain Capital alerts:

On Friday, March 9th, Ltd Ipgl bought 69,647 shares of Gain Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,136.06.

Shares of GCAP stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $304.27, a PE ratio of -34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.05.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.24). Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Gain Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gain Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Gain Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $2,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gain Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Gain Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 120,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/gain-capital-holdings-inc-gcap-major-shareholder-purchases-204275-69-in-stock-updated.html.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc (GAIN) is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment and Futures segment. Through its retail segment, the Company provides its retail customers across the world with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot forex, precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex.

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.