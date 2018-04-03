Gambit (CRYPTO:GAM) Price Hits $7.14

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Gambit has a total market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $124,322.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gambit coin can now be bought for $7.14 or 0.00096851 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gambit has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gambit alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00609873 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004075 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000601 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Gambit Coin Profile

GAM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 1,200,279 coins. Gambit’s official website is www.gambitcrypto.com. Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gambit Crypto is a Scrypt coin that was crowd funded and ran with proof of work before switching to proof of stake. Gambit is an experimental trading token that combines cryptocurrency trading, hedging, and asset acquisitions. “

Buying and Selling Gambit

Gambit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Gambit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gambit must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gambit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Gambit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.