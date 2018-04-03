Gambit Price Up 7.4% This Week (GAM)

Gambit (CURRENCY:GAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Gambit has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Gambit coin can currently be bought for about $7.18 or 0.00096918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gambit has a market cap of $8.61 million and $8,572.00 worth of Gambit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gambit

Gambit (CRYPTO:GAM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2015. Gambit’s total supply is 1,200,279 coins. Gambit’s official Twitter account is @gambitcrypto. The official website for Gambit is www.gambitcrypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gambit Crypto is a Scrypt coin that was crowd funded and ran with proof of work before switching to proof of stake. Gambit is an experimental trading token that combines cryptocurrency trading, hedging, and asset acquisitions. “

Buying and Selling Gambit

Gambit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Gambit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gambit must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gambit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

