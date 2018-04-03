Gamco Investors (GBL) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $24.10

Shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 22013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gamco Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Get Gamco Investors alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.41. The company has a market cap of $723.82, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 72.20%. The company had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Investors in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 159.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 35,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Investors in the fourth quarter worth $941,000. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/gamco-investors-gbl-hits-new-52-week-high-and-low-at-24-10.html.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.