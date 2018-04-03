GameStop (GME) PT Set at $19.00 by Wedbush

GameStop (NYSE:GME) has been assigned a $19.00 price objective by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Sunday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.21% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $26.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. GameStop has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $25.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,278.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.30.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. GameStop had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

