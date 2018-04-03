GameUnits 24-Hour Volume Tops $80.00 (UNITS)

GameUnits (CURRENCY:UNITS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 1:00 AM ET on March 19th. GameUnits has a total market cap of $182,295.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of GameUnits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameUnits has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One GameUnits coin can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000717 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00616058 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006277 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003668 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000592 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00097051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002934 BTC.

GameUnits Profile

GameUnits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. GameUnits’ total supply is 3,472,983 coins. GameUnits’ official Twitter account is @teamgameunits. GameUnits’ official website is gameunits.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameUnits is an Open Source Gaming currency created to revolutionize in-game purchases. Gameunits is a forked version of Bitcoin using scrypt as a proof-of-work & proof-of-stake algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GameUnits

GameUnits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy GameUnits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameUnits must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameUnits using one of the exchanges listed above.

