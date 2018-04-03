Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.21

News stories about Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gaming and Leisure Properties earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.4045267973181 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. 847,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $7,136.58, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $240.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Carlino purchased 40,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,388,089 shares in the company, valued at $146,255,006.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Clifford purchased 54,606 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $1,801,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,242. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.21” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/gaming-and-leisure-properties-glpi-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-21-updated.html.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.