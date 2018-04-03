GAP (GPS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about GAP (NYSE:GPS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GAP earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the apparel retailer an impact score of 45.1405527437225 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

GAP stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. 3,561,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,046,907. The firm has a market cap of $12,136.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that GAP will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GAP from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.99.

In other GAP news, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 78,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $2,526,764.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,325 shares in the company, valued at $2,526,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $16,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,530,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,125,711.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,275,756 shares of company stock worth $42,361,835. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

