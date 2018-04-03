Gap Inc (GPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. GAP posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that GAP will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.99.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $16,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,530,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,125,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 78,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $2,526,764.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,275,756 shares of company stock valued at $42,361,835. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in GAP by 543.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. 1,078,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,763. The company has a market capitalization of $12,136.80, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GAP has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

