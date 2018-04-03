Gardner Denver (GDI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. UBS began coverage on Gardner Denver in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Gardner Denver to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.83.

GDI stock opened at $29.13 on Monday. Gardner Denver has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $6,022.96 and a P/E ratio of 291.30.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. equities research analysts forecast that Gardner Denver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDI. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc is a global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipments and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. The Company operates through three business segments: Industry, Energy and Medical. Industry segment designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of air compression, vacuum and blower products.

