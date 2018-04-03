Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 195.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Gardner Denver worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 32.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 164,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 137,681 shares during the period.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of Gardner Denver stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6,022.96 and a P/E ratio of 291.30.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.94 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) Holdings Raised by Deutsche Bank AG” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/gardner-denver-holdings-inc-gdi-holdings-raised-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc is a global provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipments and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. The Company operates through three business segments: Industry, Energy and Medical. Industry segment designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of air compression, vacuum and blower products.

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.