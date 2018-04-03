Garlicoin (GRLC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4,674.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0401 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Garlicoin has a market cap of $303,785.00 and $4,674.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003129 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00711552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013520 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00187956 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039187 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00030553 BTC.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 7,753,553 coins and its circulating supply is 7,581,153 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.