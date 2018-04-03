Gas Price Reaches $16.32 on Major Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Gas token can now be purchased for approximately $16.32 or 0.00222288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Poloniex, Coinnest and Gate.io. Gas has a total market cap of $163.30 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003226 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00701413 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013652 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00176687 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029224 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 16,700,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,008,772 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OKEx, Binance, Exrates, Gate.io, Coinnest, Huobi and Kucoin. It is not possible to buy Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

