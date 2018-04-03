Gastar Exploration (GST) Shares Down 6.3%

Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) was down 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 856,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,210,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GST shares. UBS raised shares of Gastar Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gastar Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gastar Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Williams Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Gastar Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gastar Exploration from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

Get Gastar Exploration alerts:

Gastar Exploration (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.65 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gastar Exploration by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 78,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gastar Exploration by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 88,528 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Gastar Exploration in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gastar Exploration by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 165,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in Gastar Exploration by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 921,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 180,272 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gastar Exploration (GST) Shares Down 6.3%” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/gastar-exploration-gst-shares-down-6-3.html.

About Gastar Exploration

Gastar Exploration Ltd (Gastar) is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. The Company’s principal business activities include the identification, acquisition, and subsequent exploration and development of natural gas and oil properties with an emphasis on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

Receive News & Ratings for Gastar Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gastar Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.