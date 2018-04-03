Gatcoin Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. Gatcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $19,917.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gatcoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gatcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and EtherDelta.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00721769 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00015000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013539 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00179790 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039220 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030824 BTC.

About Gatcoin

Gatcoin’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin. Gatcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gatcoin. The official website for Gatcoin is www.gatcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

Gatcoin Token Trading

Gatcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and COSS. It is not presently possible to purchase Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

