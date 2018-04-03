Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) a €44.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($54.32) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. UBS set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Societe Generale set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($43.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($50.62) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €37.00 ($45.68) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €39.35 ($48.58).

Shares of ETR:G1A remained flat at $€34.55 ($42.65) during trading on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €34.06 ($42.05) and a 1-year high of €42.88 ($52.94).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft provides process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment division offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

