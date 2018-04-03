Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Seaport Global Securities set a $18.00 price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $14.57. 128,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,774. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.05, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of -0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $74.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.10 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2,064.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

