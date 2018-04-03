General Electric (GE) Position Lifted by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Vetr downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “sell” rating and issued a target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of GE stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117,041.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Electric has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

