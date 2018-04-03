General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage presently has a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “General Mills' consumer-focused innovation, marketing initiatives and robust restructuring savings are making up for the sluggish revenue growth. The company is currently pursuing several initiatives focused on improving operational efficiency to generate cost savings and support its key growth strategies. That said, slowing organic volumes are overshadowing minor improvements in profit margins. Sales and profits at the company’s North America Retail segment, contributing 66% to its sales, have been soft. The North American food industry has seen sluggish growth and slowdown in consumption over the last few quarters owing to changes in consumer preference. General Mills' shares have underperformed the industry in the last three months. That said, earnings estimates have been trending upward for the current year and the next over the last 30 days, reflecting analysts' optimism.”

Get General Mills alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $61.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,616,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472,845. General Mills has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,641.11, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $517,492.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 274.5% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of General Mills by 322.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/general-mills-gis-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.