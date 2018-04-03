General Mills, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th.

General Mills has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. General Mills has a dividend payout ratio of 62.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Mills to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.8%.

General Mills stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.22. 3,259,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,138. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $25,641.11, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

