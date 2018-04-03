Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Given a $44.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) has been assigned a $44.00 price target by SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GCO. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Genesco from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genesco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Genesco alerts:

Shares of GCO stock opened at $39.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. Genesco has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.48, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Genesco had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,777,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $42,811,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $3,461,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/genesco-gco-given-a-44-00-price-target-by-suntrust-banks-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc is a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel and accessories. The Company operates in five segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Lids Sports Group, Johnston & Murphy Group and Licensed Brands. It relies on independent third-party manufacturers for production of its footwear products sold at wholesale.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.