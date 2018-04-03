Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $42,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIC. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 200.0% during the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 3,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,132.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.24. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $81.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $471.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 4.83%. equities analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

MIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a group of businesses that provide services, such as bulk liquid terminalling and handling services. The Company operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP) and MIC Hawaii. Its group of businesses also provides services, such as aircraft fueling, CP generation and utility gas services.

