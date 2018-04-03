Insider Buying: SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Insider Buys 25,500 Shares of Stock

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) insider George Miketa purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $184,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SunOpta stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 122,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,329. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. SunOpta’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in SunOpta by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,092,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,270,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,197,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after buying an additional 381,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $2,673,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,046,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 342,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

SunOpta Company Profile

Sunopta Inc is a Canada-based company, which operates businesses focused on a healthy products portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Global Ingredients and Consumer Products. The Global Ingredients segment aggregates its North American and international raw material sourcing and supply operating segments focused on the procurement, processing and sale of specialty and organic grains, seeds, fruits, grain- and cocoa-based ingredients, and other commodities.

