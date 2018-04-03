Geron (GERN) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 4,679,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,029,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several analysts have commented on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Geron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Geron from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $682.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 2,621.22%. Geron’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Geron by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Geron by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 86,684 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

