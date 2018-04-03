Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €67.00 by HSBC

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €67.00 ($82.72) price target by HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase set a €87.70 ($108.27) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Commerzbank set a €77.00 ($95.06) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($92.59) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €68.67 ($84.77).

ETR:GXI opened at €66.65 ($82.28) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €59.97 ($74.04) and a 1 year high of €78.25 ($96.60).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

