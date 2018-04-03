Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €74.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($67.90) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs set a €68.00 ($83.95) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($80.25) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.67 ($84.77).

Shares of ETR GXI remained flat at $€66.65 ($82.28) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €59.97 ($74.04) and a twelve month high of €78.25 ($96.60).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

