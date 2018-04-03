Gevo (GEVO) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Gevo to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Gevo has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo’s peers have a beta of 0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gevo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo -89.44% -38.20% -27.28% Gevo Competitors -11.48% -11.21% -5.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gevo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gevo Competitors 120 470 734 24 2.49

Gevo currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,627.27%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 13.35%. Given Gevo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gevo and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo $27.54 million -$24.63 million -0.27 Gevo Competitors $3.36 billion $346.77 million 5.21

Gevo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gevo. Gevo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Gevo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gevo peers beat Gevo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

