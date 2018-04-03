GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $6,196.00 and $37.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001024 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001652 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000176 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 599,334 coins and its circulating supply is 46,864 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

