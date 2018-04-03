GGP (GGP) Given New $23.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GGP (NYSE:GGP) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 target price on GGP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered GGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised GGP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

GGP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.44. 1,398,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,160,965. GGP has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $19,580.58, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GGP had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that GGP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGP. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GGP in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GGP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in GGP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in GGP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GGP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

