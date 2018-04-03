GGP (GGP) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of GGP (NYSE:GGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, March 19th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 price objective on GGP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of GGP in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on GGP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut GGP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised GGP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.09.

NYSE:GGP opened at $20.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19,580.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. GGP has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. GGP had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that GGP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. GGP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGP. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in shares of GGP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 415,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 224,759 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of GGP by 13.3% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GGP by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of GGP by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of GGP by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 709,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 96,057 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GGP

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

