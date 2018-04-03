Gibson Energy (GEI) Receives C$19.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$19.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Gibson Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, GMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.14. 53,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,205. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$15.68 and a 52-week high of C$19.66.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

