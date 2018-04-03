Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Gildan Activewear reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $653.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.88. 58,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,952. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $6,332.91, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Gildan Activewear declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,960,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel, including T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. The Company operates through two segments: Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes undecorated activewear products.

