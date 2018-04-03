GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,600 by UBS

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,600 ($22.11) target price from UBS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 27th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GSK. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($21.83) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.72) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,450 ($20.03) to GBX 1,650 ($22.80) in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($24.32) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 1,340 ($18.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,548.64 ($21.40).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,394 ($19.26) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($23.83).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Victoria Whyte sold 5,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,295 ($17.89), for a total value of £67,327.05 ($93,018.86). Also, insider Patrick Vallance sold 14,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($18.21), for a total transaction of £184,809.96 ($255,332.91). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 591 shares of company stock worth $756,678 and sold 23,765 shares worth $31,152,709.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

