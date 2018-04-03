Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 13,964 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 729% compared to the average daily volume of 1,684 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,935,000 after acquiring an additional 230,600 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,416,927 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,727,000 after acquiring an additional 569,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,074,642 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,400 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,728,458 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,775,000 after acquiring an additional 233,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,388,168 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,708,000 after acquiring an additional 457,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $96,871.49, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 130.63% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.85%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/glaxosmithkline-target-of-unusually-large-options-trading-gsk-updated.html.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.