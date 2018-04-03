Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($19.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($22.52) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.55) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an underweight rating to an equal rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($17.96) to GBX 1,400 ($19.34) in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,130 ($15.61) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,541.82 ($21.30).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,394 ($19.26) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($23.83).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, insider Patrick Vallance sold 14,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($18.21), for a total value of £184,809.96 ($255,332.91). Also, insider Sir Roy Anderson acquired 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,278 ($17.66) per share, with a total value of £7,182.36 ($9,923.13). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 591 shares of company stock valued at $756,678 and sold 23,765 shares valued at $31,152,709.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

