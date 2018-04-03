Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $40.20 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,658 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.14% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $40,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $11,199,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $942,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.10, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,741 shares in the company, valued at $103,471,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley H. Stein sold 9,071 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $1,130,609.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,799 shares of company stock worth $15,556,896 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $116.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25,166.81, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $93.86 and a 1-year high of $135.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.87%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

