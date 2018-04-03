Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 945 Shares of ServiceNow (NOW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5,263.2% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $246,234.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,079.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David Schneider sold 2,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $336,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,308 shares of company stock valued at $73,834,398. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $84.03 and a 1-year high of $176.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $546.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

