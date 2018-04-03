Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Holdings Lifted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,840 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 2.85% of Apogee Enterprises worth $37,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $3,815,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 849,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,866,000 after acquiring an additional 91,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $2,033,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $101,330.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

APOG opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,231.89, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.03 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

Apogee Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

